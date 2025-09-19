Experience vs. Improvement: Tommy Hyde Confident He Has the Edge

Tommy Hyde is determined to defy the ‘experience is a hard teacher’ adage in Boston this weekend.

The Cork super middleweight takes on a well-travelled veteran of big fights in Patrick Allotey, determined not to learn a hard lesson.

Quite the opposition, the popular puncher is ready to show what he’s learnt in camp while registering a career-best win.

“My opponent has a lot of experience,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He has fought for a world title and been in with some big names so the main thing he’s bringing to this fight is experience.

“I have been working hard since my fight in June and I believe I’m improving every week, so I want to show the improvements on Saturday.”

The Ghanian does represent a step up for ‘The Guvenor’ and is solid opposition in fight number 13. He fought Jamie Munguia for the world title in 2019 and has been in with Patrick Tiexeira, among other names. Still, the Rebel County man will be favoured to beat the 34-year-old and should give one of the many territories he does tickets in something to celebrate.

Hyde is back in Boston and expects a passionate crowd at the Melrose Hall.

“It’s great to be back in Boston, it’s nearly a year since I fought here last, so I’m delighted to be fighting here again.

“The excitement from the first time I fought here and now is much the same,” he adds. “I get fantastic support over and that’s growing every time I fight here.”

The Nowhere2Hyde fighter has been one of Ireland’s busiest operators, and he plans for that to continue over the remainder of the year, although the former BUI Celtic super middleweight champion is focused on the job at hand.

“We’re planning on getting back out again before the end of the year,” he adds. “But I’m concentrating on this Saturday now and making sure I perform to the best of my ability.”