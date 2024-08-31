Pumped up by the Fram – Anthony Cacace reveals Carl Frampton’s role in World title win

Anthony Cacace says Carl Frampton hit the right note and had him ready to rock with a pre-world title fight pep talk.

‘The Jackal’ has been a friend, fan and massive advocate of his fellow Belfast man for a long time – and has always been vocal about how far he thought ‘The Apache’ could go.

His affection for his former Cyclone Promotions stablemate, who defends against Josh Warrington in Wembley in September, was evident to everyone in a viral video shared by TNT of the respected pundit rejoicing in Cacace’s world title in May.

Soon after another video emerged of the former two-weight world champion giving the 35-year-old a pep talk before the fight.

Frampton visited Team Cacace in the dressing room ahead the IBF super featherweight world title fight and gave the Holy Trinity man some words of encouragement.

The Irish great told Ireland’s latest world champion a win would change his life and not to leave the ring with any regrets.

Cacace obviously listened as he went on to produce of the best victories of any fighter in recent times to join the list of Irish world champions.

Speaking to Kevin Byrne on the Rocky Road podcast recently the IBF super featherweight world title holder, revealed the pre-fight pep talk helped him reach peak mindset and also revealed watching ‘The Jackal’s’ joyous reaction to the win meant a lot to him.

“That’s coming from a champion himself. Listen, there’s other people that may not want you to do well – they want you to do good but not better than them. Frampton was over the moon for me. That meant a lot to me,” he said.

“He came into the changing room before that and he says to me, ‘Anto, you can change your life here, financially. If you beat Joe Cordina you’ve no worries’.



“I was super zoned in. And to have him come in for the TV and to say those things, and motivate me like that, I was PUMPED. I was pumped and ready to rock.