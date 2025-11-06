Proper Irish Boxing -Lee Gormley Predicts ‘Brutal’ Title Bout

Saturday night’s headline fight will be more proper than prim predicts Lee Gormley.

The Armagh super featherweight tops the Bragging Rights bill when he faces Teo Alin for the BUI Celtic title at the Devnish – and he suggests fans should be as fired up as he is for what he describes as the biggest and most meaningful night of his career.

The Bolton-based fighter, who swapped boxing journalism for boxing, believes the title fight will be a war.

“I’ve genuinely never been more excited for a fight in my career,” Gormley told Irish-Boxing.com. “There’s such a buzz for this one. Proper Irish boxing.”

But this isn’t just about sentiment or spectacle. Gormley expects a brawl on the Conlan Sport and Hammer Boxing bill and insists he’s prepared for one.

“It’s going to be a tough, brutal fight,” he admitted. “But that’s what we’ve prepared for, for a long time. I’m ready to give absolutely everything for this.”

All seven of the 33-year-olds’ fights to date have played out in England. So not only is Saturday’s fight Gormley’s first title fight, it’s his first fight at home.

It’s been a long road back, and when he finally returns, he gets to do it for Irish boxing’s prettiest strap in front of his own — and in a main event slot, no less.

“Finally fighting on home soil for the first time is going to be special for me, in front of a massive crowd and in a main event,” he said. “It’s surreal. Winning the Celtic title will be a dream come true.”