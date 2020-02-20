Ohara Davies explains decision not to pick Tyrone McKenna in Golden Contract semi final – needs two attempts to make weight

We looked set to secure the fight we have all be waiting for in the Golden Contract when Ohara Davies [20(15)-2(1)] drew the ‘Golden Ball’ during the unique semi final draw.

However, the Londoner didn’t give in to public demand and seemed to use his head over his heart by picking Jeff Ofori [10(30-1(0)-1] over Tyrone McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1].

The format of the Golden Contract, a knockout tournament with a massive contract on the line, means each installment is littered with mouthwatering fights.

Yet there was one potential paring that always stood out. The possibility of McKenna versus Davies excited fans and the desire to see increased massively when the pair had a car park confrontation during the super featherweight quarterfinals.

Both have also expressed their desire to put manners on the other and it seemed if either had been handed the chance to pick the other ego at the very least would ensure that would be the case.

So when Davies picked the ‘Golden Ball’ – giving him the right to pick any of the three other super-lightweight fighters to meet this Friday night live on Sky Sports- it appeared as if ‘Two Tanks’ would select McKenna.

However, he surprised by opting for Ofori. In some ways it’s the logical choice considering his fellow English fighter isn’t a natural light welterweight and is the outsider to win the tournament. Yet it was still a surprise considering the tensions between Davies and McKenna and the confident predictions of victory with regard to that fight the Londoner has given.

Speaking after making his choice Davies firstly played down the tensions and the rivalry before claiming he feels it would be the perfect final.

Davies explained: “Me and Tyrone? Everyone is trying to make beef. There ain’t no beef. It’s fun and games. Hopefully McKenna gets through his fight to make an amazing final.

“I would like to meet McKenna in the final.”

McKenna now faces Mohamed Mimoune [22(3)-3(0)] the tournament favourite in the MTK Global tournament Friday.

The Belfast southpaw is confident of victory and is hopeful Davies can come through his semi so they can give the tournament a massive final.

“I could bore everybody with how great camp has been and how good my diet has been, but nobody cares about that. People care about two names, and that’s McKenna and Davies,” said the 29-year-old.

“As long as Ohara comes through Ofori, then we’ve got Christmas in Summertime and the dream is alive.”

Interestingly enough Davies needed two bites of the cherry to make weight. The English fighter came in 4 ounces over at the first time of asking.



Davies misses weight! ❌@OharaDavies comes in 4oz over the super-lightweight limit. He's now got 1 hour to make the weight! pic.twitter.com/ZXNoBlDbRK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 20, 2020