‘Mr Nice Guy’ Tyrone McCullagh claims the pressure is all on Ryan Walsh

Tyrone McCullagh claims he goes into Friday’s Golden Contract semi final pressure free.

The Derry featherweight was chosen by Ryan Walsh during Tuesday’s draw after the English fighter drew the ‘Golden Ball’.

Rather than feel insulted by being first of the three remaining feathers to be chosen to be picked ‘White Chocolate’ welcomed the outcome.

The tricky southpaw suggests the move puts even more pressure on a fighter who holds wins over James Tennyson and Marco McCullagh.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter believes as the most experienced and the tournament favourite, Walsh already has to deal with the weight of expectation – and suggests that is only added to by the fact he has chosen what he obviously believes is the easiest route to the final.

“I respect Ryan Walsh as a fighter. He’s achieved great things in his career so far, but I believe all of the pressure is on him,” McCullagh explained.

“He is the tournament favourite and picked me. He’s had more than double my fights, so I’ve got nothing to lose.”

McCullagh, who along with fellow Tyrone, McKenna, has brought colour to proceedings, also pointed out that he hasn’t been involved in any bad blood scenarios.

Throughout the tournament there have been some niggles between his fellow featherweights, but he has up and until now avoided altercation.

Some may suggest that is because people over look him and don’t see him as a threat, but he wonders if he has been ‘Mr Nice’.

“All of the other featherweights seemed to have something to say to each other but me. I must have been Mr Nice Guy. There hasn’t been any needle between me and Ryan, we both respect each other and it will be an interesting one.

“Ryan is a heavy favourite, but I believe I can upset the odds. I’m relaxed and I will flip the switch when I step into the ring.”