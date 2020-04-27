Pro Boxing returned in bizarre circumstances over the weekend

Pro boxing saw it’s first fight card since March over the weekend.

Despite sport being shut down the world over during the current pandemic boxing made a bizarre and even controversial return.

Nicaragua played host to an eight fight card in the 8000 plus-capacity Alexis Argüello Sports Centre in Managua.

All fighters, trainers and officials were forced to wear face masks as they arrived at the arena. Indeed masks were worn during ring walks, fight announcements and were worn by the fighters until just before the first bell rang.

The fighters were sprayed down with disinfectant before the traded leather. Fans had to undergo a similar treatment and had their temperatures recorded upon entering the venue. Social distancing was also put in place at a free event.

Ramiro Blanco and Robin Zamora headlined in an eight rounder and the undercard was made up of six six rounders and a four round clash.

Promoter of the fight and former world champion Ricardo Alvarez said he hosted the night to help out the boxers.

He said: “Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat. They can’t stay shut up in their house. Here in Nicaragua there is no quarantine.”

Nicaragua has only confirmed 11 cased of the virus.

There doesn’t seem to be any sign of a return to boxing anytime soon in Ireland.

There has been suggestions MTK could afford to take the behind closed doors hit and would be open to running shows in Belfast for just the TV cameras alone. The small hall shows depend solely on ticket sales in terms of financial success, so such a show wouldn’t even be considered.