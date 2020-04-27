Big fight long wait! Rabei secures breakthrough bout but doesn’t expect to fight until 2021

Victor Rabei [8(2)-0] has a tempting carrot dangling tantalizingly in front of him, but unfortunately for the Dublin fighter it dangles invitingly on the end of a very long stick.

‘Slick Vic’ has been informed his next fight will be on the top of an American fight card and will be for a ranking title.

That suggests the Moldovan Dub is just one win away from a big breakthrough and earning a world ranking. Howeverm when he gets the chance to register that win remains to be seen and that factor dampens the excitement levels when the bout is raised.

“I’ve got a very good fight lined up for when things go back to normal,” Rabei told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’ll be a main event fight for some sort of belt. I don’t want to speak to early on it in case it falls through, but it’s very promising.”

Rabei has seen a number of fights fall through since he signed with American promotional company Star Boxing.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter hasn’t fought in nigh a year and believes his absence could be extended into 2021.

“Its crazy,” he adds.

“I would of ideally had three fights since I last stepped into the ring. But a streak of bad luck took that away from me. I’m very lucky to have a deal in place with star boxing, but I have no clue when we will be allowed fight again. I’m hearing that there won’t be any sporting events until next year and for any athlete, that’s the last thing you wanna hear. It’s all up in the air at the moment, very frustrating times,” he continues before expanding on the frustration he feels.

“It’s very hard not being able to train properly and not being around the lads in the gym. I was doing that 12/13 times a week for 3 years before this. And now that’s it’s taken away, it’s tough mentally. I am doing as much as I can with what’s in front of me, but I miss boxing a lot.”

While things have slowed down to a halt and look to be at standstill for a some time yet, the BUI Celtic title holder is somewhat content in the knowledge he will start sprinting once boxing returns.

“I have a nine fight three year contract with Star Boxing. They want to build a fan base for me in America and then push me on to big fights. Because of this long wait for me, I’ll have to step into big fights straight away. So that’s what’s keeping me on my toes while I’m out of the gym. I’m still training everyday and keeping fit.”

The 26-year-old lightweight was meant to make his American debt against Omar Bordoy [10(3)-1(0)] only for the clash to fall through twice.

Rabei still likes that fight and is one he is confident of winning.

“I need that fight and I have been pushing for it since last Summer. It’s definitely gonna’ happen and it’s a fight that will get me attention on the East Side of the US.

“I think Omar is a very good boxer. But on a good day, I win that fight easy. So I’ll have to work extremely hard to make sure that a 100% fit Victor Rabei shows up.”