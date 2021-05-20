Domestic bliss – Robert Burke has two-weight Irish champion plans

If the likes of Kevin Cronin [3(2)-0] or even Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] want it they can get it as early as September according to Robert Burke [2(2-0].

The Dubliner has set his sights set on domestic action and domestic titles in both the super middle and light-heavyweight divisions – and believes linking up with Boxing Ireland makes achieving that goal easier.

Not only are Boxing Ireland the people behind the Celtic Clash series, a series that has its foundations in all Irish fights but they also have similarly leveled derby keen fighters on their books.

Kerry’s light heavyweight prospect seems the most likely considering he has been mentioned by Lennoard Gunning and Stephen Sharpe to the Crumlin BC fighter and has more fights under his belt but Morrissey remains an option at 168lbs.

Other fighters will be interested and could have a say in terms of the Celtic and Irish titles but with shows earmarked for September and December Boxing Ireland are in pole to take control of the straps and their fighters will benefit accordingly.

“I’m looking for domestic fights and I’m looking to get fighting in Ireland and feel that Boxing Ireland will provide what I’m looking for,” Burke told Irish-boxing.com before revealing two-weight Irish title ambitions.

“I definitely think I could be fighting in big fights in both weight categories and it would be great to be fighting the Irish title in either weight, hopefully, I’ll win both belts in the future.”

Rumour suggests Boxing Ireland will look to build the Cronin clash first. ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ has been linked to Taylor McGoldrick and they have verbally sparred but the Burke clash is easier to make. The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter admits there has been talk of a Dublin Kerry clash, revealed he was willing but claimed he didn’t know too much about his new promotional stable mate.

“I don’t know Kevin to be honest, his name has come up alright. If he wants that fight it’s not a hard one to make. Me and my team will be happy to take that one,” he adds before stating he wouldn’t know what to expect from the Kerry fighter.

“I’ve never seen Kevin fight so I’m not sure.”

He takes a similar outlook on the Morrissey fight. The Limerick native only has one four-rounder under his belt and is currently nursing a hand injury, so it looks one for further down the line but if offered Burke would take it now.

“Super middleweight is a weight I will be fighting in. I don’t know much about Jamie to be honest but again if the fight is offered to us we won’t refuse it.”

Burke, who turned over within seven days of exiting the National Elite Championships in 2019, will fight for the first time in 2019 in Spain next month.

The entertaining scrapper will box on the Celtic Clash 12 card on June 26th in Guardamar near Valencia, joining Irish fighters Danny Keating, Owen O’Neill, Kevin Cronin, Julio Cesar, Martin Quinn and Cathy McAleer on the bill.

The 32-year-old hopes to get rounds on the card and once the rust is oiled will be ready for more significant action on Celtic Clash 13 in Belfast come September time.

“I’ll be looking to get the rounds in CC12, I’ve been out of the ring for a while, so I’m hoping this fight will prepare me for a big one in Belfast in September. I’m looking forward to being a part of big fight nights in Ireland soon.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way with sponsorship and support. I really appreciate it.”