‘Run through the whole gym’ – Senan Kelly calls out O’Rourke Gym trio

Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] has gone in two footed on O’Rourke’s Gym calling for fights with three of it’s fighters.

The Leixlip native wants to work through all the fighters in and around his weight at the Inchicore based club.

Kickboxing convert Aaron O’Reilly [0-1] is first on his list, come through that victorious and he would look like a shot at Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] before he’d look to make it a hat trick of O’Rourke wins by taking on former BUI Celtic champion Victor Rabei [9(2)-0].

Speaking to Boxing Bants recently the Pete Taylor trained operator laid out an interesting three fight plan.

“I would love to have Aaron O’Reilly first, hopefully after that take Ryan O’Rourke and then finish off with Victor Rabei, run through the whole gym hopefully,” he said.

It’s not that Kelly has a grudge against Inchicore, the St Michael’s Gym, trainer Steven O’Rourke or indeed any of the three fighters mentioned.

Rather the Kildare fighter sees all three clashes as progressive challenging bouts the kind of fights he would favour ahead of signing to trade leather with journeymen.

“It’s not that I am trying to say ‘I’ll go out and hammer these lads.’ They are lads that are very talented and I want to test my ability against lads that are good rather than going around fighting journeymen. They’re not fights where I am saying ‘I’m going to smash these lads’ they are good lads and I want to test myself against them. Hopefully, we can make it happen in the future.”

O’Reilly is certainly keen, indeed he asked for the fight before. However, it remains unsure as to whether the Tallaght fighter has a BUI license, suggesting it’s a fight that may have to happen abroad. The same goes for O’Rourke and Rabei, although both are on a specific pathway, a journey that leads to America.

‘The Silent Assassin’ and ‘Slick Vic’ are both Star Boxing aligned and will debut Stateside once the pandemic allows – and in the meantime, they are content keeping busy on the continent.

Kelly’s Boxing Ireland contract ran its course and he is rumoured to be signing a management deal very soon – and will be looking to get back in the ring for the first time since January of 2020.