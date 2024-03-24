Prizefighter Postponment Blow for Aaron McKenna

Aaron McKenna has been dealt a Prizefighter blow, as the lucrative potentially career-changing tournament has been officially postponed.

The Monaghan fighter looked set to be afforded the chance to boost his bank balance and greatly increase his profile when he was confirmed as one of the eight boxers for the revamped tournament.

McKenna was due to face American-Puerto Rican Jeovanny Estela in a quarter-final of the Matchroom Boxing one million dollar tournament this weekend.

The younger of two boxing brothers was to trade leather one of four opening night bouts and could have taken all or a share of €90,000 if he secured a knockout win.

However, Matchroom today confirmed rumour the tournament was postponed was true.

Speaking online they confirmed the tournament will not glove off this week.

“Matchroom can today confirm due to operational reasons outside of our control the Prize Fighter quarter-finals are postponed. Further details will follow in due course.”

No specific reason was given or guarantee the tournament will be rescheduled.