Positivity Pushed Grainne Walsh Toward Worlds Podium

Gráinne Walsh says she savoured every second of the World Championships, taking home a bronze medal with a heart full of pride and memories.

The Offaly fighter reflected on the tournament as an opportunity to enjoy the sport she loves while testing herself against the world’s best.

“It’s been such an amazing experience. I just wanted to enjoy the whole thing, and I really did that,” Walsh said before praising the team environment that made success possible. “I have to credit our coaches and our teammates, because everyone just was so positive.”

For the St Mary’s BC boxer, the positivity surrounding the Irish camp played a big part in her medal push.

“When you’re in a positive environment, everyone flourishes,” the experienced operator explained.

Ireland finished seventh overall in the World Championships, and Walsh believes this is a testament to the strength of the team despite being a smaller nation on the global stage.

“When you think about it, for our small, little nation, they don’t call it the Fighting Irish for nothing.”