Danny Keating Determined to Keep Perfect Record Intact Against Big-Punching Indian Opponent

Danny Keating will put his 100 percent professional record on the line in Australia this weekend against a former Indian national champion with a somewhat daunting 90 percent knockout ratio.

The Cork fighter faces the heavy-handed challenger on the undercard of Liam Paro’s IBF world title eliminator in Brisbane.

For Keating, who has moved back into the spotlight since basing himself Down Under, it’s another chance to shine on a major televised platform.

While he will be favoured to defeat Sachin Nautiyal, a boxer who hasn’t fared well outside of his home country, the Indian was an amateur of note and seven knockouts from 8 wins suggest he can punch.

“I’m fighting an opponent from India with a 90% knock out win ratio and he is a one time national champion of India,” Keating explained when speaking to Echo Live.

“This should be a good hard fight for me that takes me in the right direction. I will be fighting on the undercard of Liam Paro’s IBF World title eliminator.”

The bout, staged at Brisbane’s Pat Rafta Arena in front of a sell-out crowd, comes on just three weeks’ notice, but Keating insists he is more than ready.

“Preparation for me has been good considering that I took this fight on three weeks notice, however, I’m in the gym every day so I stay fit and ready.

“I’ve done plenty sparring with all types of styles and weights and I’m looking forward to a good win on another big TV fight.”

The unbeaten fighter has been enjoying a busy spell, boxing three times in ten months, but says he has no intention of slowing down.

“After this fight I will have to sit down with my team and see what’s next for me? I’ve had three fights now in 10 months which is awesome; however, I want to keep busy and try get in another fight by the end of year.”