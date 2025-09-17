‘An Offer Has Been Sent’ – Michael Conlan Sets About Securing Big Names and More Dublin Nights

Fresh from his fourth-round stoppage at the 3Arena earlier this month, Michael Conlan has made it clear that he’s targeting big names, big nights, and a return to the capital as he looks to reignite his world title ambitions.

The Belfast featherweight made a successful Dublin debut when stopping Jack Bateson on the first weekend of September, registering a re-introduction victory that highlighted his pulling power and put him back on the world trail.

Pre and post the Wasserman-promoted fight, the name of former world champion Josh Warrington was mentioned – and speaking to Irish-boxing.com this week, Ireland’s only male world championship gold medalist said an offer has been sent to the former foe of Carl Frampton, Martin Lindsay and Patrick Hyland.

Although the world title Conlan says other names are on the radar.

“There’s been an offer sent for Warrington… it’s not near done or anything” Conlan admitted, while also pointing to Stephen Fulton as a potential opponent as a fight he would “love at featherweight if he doesn’t go up.”

For the 33-year-old, his focus now is solely on securing meaningful bouts that will catapult him towards another world title shot, which he indicated would ideally be on home soil.

The victory over Bateson, a scintillating fourth round KO by way of a looping right hand sent the 3Arena into frenzy, with the Falls Road fan favourite describing it as the perfect night.

“It was the perfect night of what you’d want from any fight, the fact that it came at this stage of my career, it fitted well… to be in Dublin as well made it that extra bit special.”

Conlan’s first professional outing in the capital carried extra significance for the former world title challenger, stating “you could tell everyone in the arena was there for you and they wanted you to win, it just felt special.”

The Olympic bronze medalist revealed that he’s adopted a different mindset in the latest chapter of his career “I say to myself every fight could be my last fight, just enjoy it and savour every moment because there’s not gonna be much left. I just have to make sure I enjoy it all.”

That attitude towards the sport, he explained has helped remove any perceived pressure “I’ve said the next defeat I would say goodbye to boxing.. I don’t feel it as pressure, I’m at peace with that, if anything it takes the pressure off and makes me enjoy it a bit more.”

The fight itself unfolded almost exactly as Conlan and co had planned, “it was a punch we worked in through training camp, the way I looped that right hand over… I had to lure him in and set a trap and finish the gameplan.”

The clinical shot ended Bateson’s night and silence doubters, with the two time Olympian stating “I proved a point to myself, and proved a point to the many people who doubted me… I’m back to win a world title.”

Looking ahead, Conlan wants to keep the momentum in Dublin stating that he “wants it to be Dublin, that’s the main place I wanna fight now. Theres a possibility it could be December… if not Paddy’s Day.”