Pierce O’Leary: Even Zhilei Zhang knows who the real ‘Big Bang’ is

There is only true ‘Bing Bang’ and it’s not the big punching heavyweight one says Pierce O’Leary.

The Dubliner shares the catchy ring moniker with Queensberry stablemate and Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang.

As a heavyweight some 30 kg plus further up the scales with 22 stoppages on his record, Zhang would argue he wears the name better.

In fact, he has massively embraced it with his ‘I bang everything, I bang you’ catchphrase.

However, Conlan Boxing’s O’Leary, who contests an all Dublin clash with Darragh Foley in Belfast this weekend says he is the real ‘Big Bang’ and the Chinese giant knows as much.

“There is only one Big Bang, even Zhilei Zhang knows that,” said O’Leary with a massive smile when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

The 24-year-old mentioned his own power-punching capabilities after discussing the wallop his former Dublin Docklands stablemate, Gareth Dowling packs.

O’Leary says ‘The Jacker’ comes as advertised and told Irish fight fans to ‘expect knockouts’ from as soon as Conlan Boxing’s latest signing steps through the ropes on August 3.

“He makes his debut soon and I’m looking forward to sitting ringside and watching him. People can expect knockouts from him.

“He can bang. I sparred in my last camp and I can tell you he can bang. You can feel every shot, even when he’s touching you around the body or landing on your shoulders.

“The power is real! But he doesn’t bang bigger than me!”