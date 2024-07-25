Paris Olympic Boxing – DRAW + FIGHT TIMES

The Draw is in.

The Irish boxers in Paris know the path to medals.

Ireland’s 10-strong team now know when and, largely, who they will fight as they hunt medals.

Daina Moorehouse, Jennifer Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Kellie Harrington, Grainne Walsh, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy, Aidan Walsh and Jack Marley will represent the country in Paris and action will get underway this weekend.

All times quoted are Irish time and subject to change/correction

Dean Clancy gets things underway when he fights on July 27. The Sligo history maker has drawn Jordan’s Abada Alkasbeh and will box for a place in the 63.5kg last 16 at 16:22.

Aidan Walsh is straight in against a home fighter at the Round of 32 stage. The Tokyo bronze medal winner faces 23-year-old Makan Traore at 10:30 on July 28.

Grainne Walsh makes her debut on July 28 contesting a Round of 32 clash against Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori on July 28 at 16:22.

Jack Marley climbs through the ropes on July 28 when he contests a heavyweight last 16 clash. The Monkstown boxer takes on Mateusz Bereznicki at 19:32. Marley and the Pole meet in the European U22 medal fight back in 2022, a fight won by the Irish man.

Reigning lightweight champion and seeded fighter Kellie Harrington received a bye past the round of 32 and will fight the winner a contest between Italy and Turkey at 14:46 on July 29.

DCU’s Jennifer Lehane has received a bye to the last 16 stage. The qualified school teacher will make her Olympic debut in a bantamweight last 16 clash on July 30 when she shares the ring with Yuan Chang of China as 27-year-old Asain Games silver medal winner at 11:36.

Jude Gallagher is another to get a bye, he contests the featherweight last 16 when he makes in Olympic debut. The Two Castle’s fighter fights Carlo Paalam of the Philippines at 14:30 on July 31.

Aoife O’Rourke didn’t benefit in bye form from her seeding and starts her second Olympic campaign at the last 16 stage. The decorated Castlerea 75kg representative gloves off against Elżbieta Wójcik of Poland. O’Rourke holds five wins over the Pole, one of which is a walkover and the latest coming in the 2024 Strandja Memorial Quarter-Final as recent as February of this year. They meet on July 31 at 20:52.

Enniskerry’s Daina Moorehouse has received a bye to the flyweight last 16 and thus is two wins away from an Olympic medal. ‘The Pocket Rocket’ goes straight in against home fighter Wassila Lkhadiri. Moorehosue and the European Games silver medal winner and 2-0 pro fight on August 1 at 8pm.

Featherweight Michaela Walsh is another to receive a bye and opens her tournament in the last 16 stage. The second time Olympian gloves off against Svetlana Staneva at 14:56 on August 2 a European medal winner from Bulgaria. Walsh boxes the 34-year-old southpaw on August 2.