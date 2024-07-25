Boxing Mammy Cheyanne O’Neill ready for mother of all early tests

Motherhood doesn’t just look good on Cheyanne O’Neill it looks good for her boxing career.

The popular Athlone battler became a mother last year and says it has given her a new perspective that has benefited her boxing career.

The Robbie Flynn-managed former amateur of note also points out that being a Mam has taught her how to best approach fights.

O’Neill says she now has much better places to put her energy and doesn’t spend any time worrying about upcoming bouts, although that doesn’t mean she doesn’t put the work in.

“I’ve trained hard. I’m confident and I know my team are confident. I just feel like I do before every fight – it’s a fight we trained for. I don’t put as much pressure on myself as I did as an amateur. I’m a Mammy now so I’ve learned to use my energy where it counts,” she adds before revealing that doesn’t mean she has lost her competitive edge.

“I’m coming to win. I’m fit I’m in good shape and I’ve worked hard. I haven’t given so much time away from my family life or my daughter not make it worth it. I’m going to go in and enjoy myself after all the hard work.”

Being a parent has also changed the way O’Neill celebrates victory, especially when she fights in Ireland.

“Fighting at home…. I just can’t top that, after my last fight I was home in bed beside my little girl by 10.30 PM. I couldn’t have asked for more,” she adds before tipping her hat to her support.

“I have a good crew hoping to come to the fight and show support as always so it’s worth showing up in good form to give them worth spending their hard-earned money.”

It looks like the O’Neill faithful will get value for money when she fights on the Rise or Fall card at the Warehouse in the Red Cow this Friday night.

The 27-year-old takes on Tessa Van Stenus in Dublin. The Dutch fighter comes to Ireland undefeated and with a reputation of being competitive.

O’Neill is grateful for the test and the chance to progress but says Van Stenus wasn’t a name she actively sought to fight.

“The girl I’m fighting is down to my team,” she says.

“They tell me who and where I’m fighting I just train. I watched her for a minute or so maybe less, it’s not my style to watch my opponent for hours it’s my job to train hard and I trust my team so the opponent is down to them.

“Of course going forward we want every fight to be a step in the right direction, but the biggest test is me to me. She is good, you know she has two fights and she’s not coming to lose.”

The all-action Midland’s puncher was linked to a title fight with Katelynn Phelan and was expected to contest the first Irish female title fight with the Kildare native. However, going into her third pro outing she is unsure where things stand with regard to that potential historic title fight.

“I’m not sure what Katelynn’s plans are moving forward,” she says.

“I’m just going to let her get her career back up and going. Once she returns to the ring no doubt about it we can talk about a fight, absolutely. Until then I’m going to continue to let my team do their work, continue to work hard, learn and keep improving.

“I’m in no rush right now. I’m just enjoying my time. I have a full-time life outside of boxing. I’ve work, a baby, and a husband, so it’s important between fights I give them all my attention. When I’m in camp I have the most amazing support and for that, I couldn’t be more grateful. I have no doubt there are big fights for me in the future but for now, I’ll continue climbing the ladder, fight my fight, enjoy it and learn.”