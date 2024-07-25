European and Elites – Electric Patsy Joyce shares big plans

By Owain Comerford

Sublimely confident on the back of a dominant decision win for the Men’s 54KG title, Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar’s, Patsy Joyce proclaimed he felt “very fit, very strong” during his title-winning performance over Mark Pabilona.

Putting proof to his gameplan, the multiple-time National Champion said going into the fight the plan was “to keep it long” before following with “I knew he was going to come, so I just kept it long and picked him off.”

With no intention to slow down off the back of an immense technical performance, Joyce sets his aspirations to “the Europeans in October”, a Championship in which he “hopefully gets picked for.”

Looking to keep active and not let the dust settle, Joyce is also setting his eyes on the Elite Championship, which takes place later this year.

Photo credit Matthew Spalding