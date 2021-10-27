Padraig McCrory Happy to Enjoy Exciting Domestic Scene from a Far

Padraig McCrory [12(6)-0] is happy to watch how things unfold in a potentially exciting new domestic super middleweight division from a distance for now.

The emergence of the likes of Robert Burke, Jamie Morrissey, John Carpenter, Kevin Cronin and the presence of Julio Cesar, possibly Sean McGlinchy and Taylor McGoldrick – a fighter McCrory was linked to- in and around the weight has sparked talk of a possible Irish super six.

With so many willing to fight fighters at a similar level in terms of fight experience, title fights and derbies seem inevitable.

Indeed, Morrissey and Burke already served up a potential Fight of the Year on Celtic Clash 12 and the fallout has only strengthened the suggestion fight fans could be set for some domestic bliss in 2022.

It may seem strange to some, as the main man and biggest name at the weight, ‘The Hammer’ isn’t mentioned when discussing 168lbs derbies but there is a feeling McCrory is beyond that level.

The Dee Walsh trained fighter has already enjoyed domestic success beating Steve Collins Jr to win the BUI Celtic on the 2019 Feile card and in the most recent Falls Park fight night the popular puncher claimed a career-enhancing ranking title.

As a result, McCrory’s frying pan is ready for bigger fish and he has his sights set on gatecrashing world level.

The fighter who takes on Swiss super middleweight champion Celso Neves [8(2)-1-1] in the Ulster Hall on November 5, admits the situation is exciting but not for him right now.

Although if one of the emerging names continued to progress and made a clash with McCrory viable, he would be ready to fight.

“It’s becoming very exciting at the minute with a lot of them showing a willingness to fight each other. It makes for interesting and competitive fights going forward!

“Right now I believe I’m slightly beyond that level but never say never and in the future, if a fight with a domestic opponent made sense then I be up for it.”