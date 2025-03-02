Paddy Donovan Shares What Lewis Crocker Said to him in After their Controversial Clash

Paddy Donovan says Lewis Crocker admitted he was outclassed by the Limerick man in their world title eliminator last Saturday.

The Belfast side of the welterweight rivalry had his hand raised after the Limerick southpaw was disqualified for a third punishable misdeanour, hitting after the bell.

The premature and controversial ending came with Donovan up on the scorecards and pressing for a stoppage.

However, it was Crocker, who argues he was hampered by his opponent’s infringement, that secured the win and an IBF world title shot.

Donovan argues the better man didn’t win on this occasion and says Crocker and his team said as much.

The 25-year-old says his opponent was full of praise when they shared an exchange in the ring, stating he was ‘levels above’.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

“Lewis just said that I was levels above and he didn’t know how good I was until tonight,” he said commenting on the post fight exchange.

“His coach Billy said the exact same thing that I was a lot better than Lewis and he didn’t… he realises now how good I am and that’s it really.

“There’s not much more to say. I just feel like I was hard done by.”