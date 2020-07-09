Back on- Persoon to confirm Taylor fight after last minute problem solved







Delfine Persoon [44(18)-2(1)] will officially confirm herself as Katie Taylor’s August 22 in a matter of hours.

Reports in Belgium suggest the former WBC world champion will reveal she has agreed terms to an eagerly anticipated rematch, at a press conference due to take place at 4pm Irish time.

The Belgian was always a 2020 ‘mega fight’ target for Taylor [15(6)-0], but due to her Olympic ambitions – Persoon unsuccessfully took part in the European qualifiers in March – it was felt the return was best saved until after fights with Amanda Serrano and Cecilia Braekhaus.

However, after seven weight world champion Serrano failed to agree terms with regard to a rescheduled Taylor clash, Persoon became top of the August 22, Fight Camp wish list.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn revealed earlier in the week three offers had been put to Team Persoon and Irish-boxing.com were lead to believe an official announcement was imminent.

However, news broke this morning of some contract issues. Filiep Tampere threatened to cancel the fight when speaking to Sean McGoldrick yesterday statiing :”We had a deal, but now we don’t have a deal and Delfine will not be fighting Katie Taylor.”

“Eddie Hearn is a very difficult man to deal with it. He keeps changing what we had agreed. Delfine has said enough is enough. Katie Taylor needs this fight more than Delfine. She has a full-time job. She can work seven days a week.”

The folds were apparently ironed out quickly and later today Persoon will make the news official.

The rematch of the Madison Square Garden classic will take place on a pay per view card, on August 22, at Matchrooms head quarters in Brentford.

Team Persoon have put the press on alert telling them to tune in for a press conference today. “Delfine’s boxing career can get a big boost again,” they report. “In August, a world-class boxing camp is on the program, where she can make history in the boxing world by winning.”