Out of the Woods – Anthony Cacace to Defend Against Mexican Mandatory

Anthony Cacace and Eduardo Nuñez look set to finally collide in early 2025.

‘The Apache’ inherited ‘Sugar’ as the mandatory challenger for this IBF super featherweight title when he dethroned Joe Cordina in one of the greatest-ever Irish wins in May.

The IBF instantly ordered a Nunez defence, but the Matchroom battler put his challenge on hold, allowing the Belfast talent to fight Josh Warrington in Wembley.

The IBF then gave both teams until mid-November to reach an agreement or purse bids would be called.

In recent weeks there was a suggestion the Holy Trinity amateur was going to fight Leigh Wood in the summer and talk he may vacate in favour of a stadium pay day.

However, it’s understood, the RTE Sports Person of the Year nominee has agreed to fight the 27-year-old Mexican.

Rumour and report say Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have struck up a deal and the fight will happen in Spring.

Cacace’s IBF world title will be on the line.