Understanding Gary Cully Not Upset with Maxi Hughes

Gary Cully says he was always more than willing but understands why the Maxi Hughes fight has been four years in the making.

The Kildare native will trade leather with the Brit on the Monte-Carlo Showdown at Salle Des Étoiles at Sporting Monte-Carlo on Saturday, December 14.

Cully puts his WBA Continental Title on the line against Rossington’s Hughes in a fight that has been muted repeatedly over the last four years.

‘The Diva’ said he first agreed to the match-up when he was Irish Champion back in 2020 and said he has accepted numerous offers to fight since.

The southpaw stylist claims the reluctance came the way of ‘Maximius’, although he understands why.

Cully surmises, that Hughes saw him as a big risk and a fighter that could ruin his American and massive fight dreams.

“I think that if I was in Maxi’s position at that time I may have done the same,” Cully tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He had dreams to fight in America, he had dreams to chase world titles and climb rankings. If I was his manager on in his team I’d probably be going the other routes as well, rather than taking somebody who was a risky fight.

“He did what he believed was best for him and his career. He made a good run of it, he got a big fight in America, he fought George Kambosas and fulfilled his dream.”

Explaining in more detail why the fight never happened, an honest and open Cully revealed, Hughes always felt the Sarto boxer wasn’t the one of many options to take.

“Every time I put it out there Maxi always said he felt he was a step ahead of me or a level above and he was going on to chase bigger fights. Every time the fight was mentioned – and it was offered a couple of times – I’ve always said yes in a heartbeat. Maxi has always had an other option at the time the fight was offered and every time he’s taken that one.”

Having lost to former undisputed world champion, George Kambosas, albeit controversially, and Zepeda, Cully believes Hughes has redone the risk reward analysis, and finally sees the benefit of fighting the tall for the weight Matchroom star.

“I’m probably the best option out there for him. He wants a name on his record to get him back up there again, so I’m probably the best option for him, whereas going back he probably had what he felt were bigger opportunities.”

The Unit 3 boxer has a similar thought process when it comes to the fight.

“I’m making a way for myself and trying to put my name at the top of the list for a world title shot early next year. I think a Maxi Hughes win will do that for me and will put me in line for one of the big names,” he adds before making it clear he respects Hughes and what he brings to the ring.

“I’ve always said respect to Maxi, he’s had some good wins against some good operators he’s crafty and very experienced. But I thought I could beat I’m 2020 and I think I can beat him now.”