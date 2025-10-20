Offer Incoming – Byrne Tells Walsh Brothers ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Jay Byrne says he is ready to grant the Walsh brothers’ wish but warned them not to expect a happy ever after.

Both boxing brothers called for fights with two of the victors on Byrne’s most recent show, ‘A New Dawn’, last week.

Liam Walsh called out Irish light middleweight title winner Daniel O’Sullivan, while Paddy Walsh revealed he wanted to share the ring with Tony McGlynn.

The JB boss welcomed the expression of intent and said he will send offers the way of the Kerry boxers. Although he warns it won’t be a Fairy Godmother move, as he believes both would suffer defeat if they agree to share the ring with the Dubs.

“Be careful what you wish for, gents. Those two fights are easy to make and we will send over offers very soon,” Byrne said.

O’Sullivan has enjoyed a brilliant rise to domestic dominance, winning the BUI Celtic title at two weights before defeating former amateur standout Dean Walsh for the green strap.

Looking at defence against Walsh, which would be a fourth domestic fight in his short young pro career, through a JB Promotions prism, it could prove a great way to say goodbye to domestic level for the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer.

Similarly, Paddy Walsh would appeal to McGylnn, who would benefit greatly if he could secure an All-Irish win, especially considering his most recent results are a draw and a defeat.