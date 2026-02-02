Nothing Lose – Commonwealth Champion Sets his Sights on Jono Carroll

Colm Murphy says he has nothing to lose when he fights Jono Carroll in Dublin next month.

‘Posh Boy’ placed another title in his trophy cabinet on Saturday night when he stopped Tanzania’s Saleh Kassim at The Mill in Newtownabbey.

The victory should put the Belfast boxer on a collision course with the British title, but he has an extremely interesting pit stop along the way.

The MHD talent will face the Dublin character on Queensberry’s March 14 card at the 3Arena.

It’s a massive step up in class for the 25-year-old, and rumour suggests that Frank Warren is dangling a contract in front of Murphy. However, he claims it’s a win -win scenario.

The entertaining College graduate sees it as a chance to secure a massive scalp, and while he is confident of victory, he suggests there is enough of a safety net to make it a risk-free bout.

If Murphy doesn’t win what has quickly become an eagerly anticipated super featherweight clash, he can return to featherweight where is holds the rainbow champ.

“He came out swinging, but we watched him and knew he would come forward,” Murphy said after his victory on Saturday.

“I made him miss a lot in the first round and could feel him breathe heavy, so I kept by defence tight, worked him to the body, and was coming on stronger.

“I put in a good performance there and have another big challenge ahead of me, moving up in weight for another 12-rounder. I’ve nothing to lose here against a great fighter, so I’m all for it.”

Speaking previously, Murphy pointed out he has never shied away from a challenge, in or out of the ring.

“I’ve already climbed mountains in my life, overcoming dyslexia and dyspraxia,” he said. “I started boxing late at 14. To be here now is a testament to my hard work, and I’m not going to falter.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been put in with more experienced fighters, and that’s usually when I’ve stepped up. I know I’ll rise to the occasion.”