“Legacy Over Money” – Anthony Cacace Ready to Become an Irish Great

Anthony Cacace is back on the legacy trail and wants to etch his name deeper into the Irish history books.

Having won the IBF world title by defeating Joe Cordina in May of 2024, ‘The Apache’ went on the hunt for lucrative scalps.

In a bid to secure his family’s financial future, he sought purses, not prizes. That led to him vacating his world title and sharing the ring with Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood, taking fights which, somewhat ironically, enhanced his legacy as well as his bank balance.

Legacy and not loot are back to the forefront of his mind as he prepares for another world title opportunity.

The Belfast fighter returns to Dublin on March 14th chasing WBA super featherweight gold, and insists his motivation runs deeper than at any previous stage.

If the Holy Trinity graduate dethrones world champion Jazza Dickens, he will be discussed in the same breath as the likes of Wayne McCullough, Steve Collins, Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett, Katie Taylor and other modern greats.

“Before, we spoke about financial gains and all that,” he explained. “And yeah, it’s lovely — I’ve got a house, we’re okay — but now it’s about legacy. I want this championship more than anything.

“I really do believe I want this more than I wanted to win the Cordina fight. I don’t know why — maybe because I’ve seen what it takes and I know I should be a world champion again.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND. JAN 13: Jazza Dickens & Anthony Cacace face off. Launch Press Conference for Jazza Dickens v Anthony Cacace at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, Ireland on the 13th January 2026 ahead of their WBA World Super Featherweight Championship fight as part of Queensberry Promotions St Patricks Day Weekend boxing show scheduled in Dublin on the 14th March 2026. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Becoming a two time world champion would be huge for the southpaw, particularly when you consider how he struggled for oppurtuinities to show his talent for a large part of his career.

Victory in Diublin on St Patrick’s week would look like a crowing moment but the Queensberry mentored figher believes there is room on his head for more accolladed.

“I look at the division and I believe I’m top ten. I should have a title again.”

His opponent, Jazza Dickens, represents a unique challenge — not just stylistically but emotionally. Having lived and trained in Dublin as well as pluging into the Irish boxing scene, the Liverpool native carries strong Irish connections, adding a layer of familiarity to the contest.

“It almost feels like I’m fighting another Irish guy,” Cacace said. “He’s trained with people I know, he’s friends with fighters I’m close to. There’s nothing but respect.”

Respect, however, won’t dilute the intensity once the bell rings.

“At the end of the day, it’s whoever wants it most — and I really, really want it.”