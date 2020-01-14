Moran closes in a title fight with experienced German welterweight champion

The stakes just got that bit higher for Dylan Moran [12(5)-1(1)].

The Waterford fighter last week confirmed he is just one win away from a ranking enhancing title fight and yesterday confirmed he could take a significant scalp as well as claim the IBF Intercontinental strap before the spring is done.

‘The Real Deal’ is penciled in to fight in Stuttgart, Germany on the undercard of former world champion Firat Arslan, on February 8.



Having ended a frustrating 2020 on a high by signing with Pit Gleim and PGP boxing and registering two December wins, the Waterford fighter was initially happy to take his recently gained momentum into 2020.

However, news the clash would lead to a title fight made February significantly bigger and now news of of the opponent that awaits has increased things further.

If the Deise fighter manages to secure victory in Germany he will be handed a title shot most likely in April and April 4 and will face off against Deniz Ilbay [22(1)-2(0)] for the strap.

Moran could significantly spring forward his career by claiming the IBF ranking title and by beating a known German name in the Spring.

There is some confusion as to when Moran will trade leather with Ilbay. Reports have suggested he will be the February 8 foe, but Irish-boxing.com understands the German and Irish fighter will meet later in the Spring and for the ranking strap.

Ilbay is a veteran over over 20 fights and has lost just twice, one of which came against former NABF wleterweight champ and recent Terrence Crawford opponent Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

He has also picked up a host of titles on the way but the majority have come under the less regarded IBO and WBU banners, although he is current German BDB champion.

He certainly represents a step up for the Irish prospect.