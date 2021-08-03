Michael Conlan confident he has the answers for the questions TJ Doheny will ask

Michael Conlan [15(8)-0] believes TJ Doheny [22(16)-2(0)] is the perfect opponent to help him answer the questions some have with regard to his pro credentials.

The former amateur standout hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning over and is on the verge of a world title shot. However, some have reservations, claiming the Top Rank fighter has yet to register a win that warrants standout star billing.

The Top Rank fighter, who proved his talents by winning World Amateur Championship gold as well as an Olympic medal, knows there are some who doubt him but plans to prove them wrong as the Feile returns on Friday night.

He believes Doheny is the kind of talent that can ask him some serious questions and thus allow him to pass a real profesional tests with flying colours, showing the kind of unique talent those close to him know he has.

“There are people outside of my circle wondering if I have that in me, but I know my pedigree, I know what’s deep down inside me and any questions that will be asked will be answered with flying colours,” Conlan said speaking to Tris Dixon for Boxing Scene before admitting the Porlaoise fighter is the best he has agreed to face.

“You have to say he is. I haven’t fought any former world champions yet, I’ve fought guys who fought for world titles but this guy was world champion, he was in a unification fight, he has power, 16 knockouts from 22 wins and he can be dangerous when he wants to be, tricky when he wants to be, he’s a southpaw, there’s loads of chemistry in there that bodes well for him – but I think I have the answers for everything he has.

“He lost a decision to Daniel Roman but he didn’t disgrace himself in any way, he put on a class performance and showed guts, strength, power, determination, and heart, and that’s probably something I haven’t had to show yet to a certain extent.”

Irish boxing hero @mickconlan11 enters the ring at Belfast City Hall for the Féile Fight Night public workout at Belfast City Hall. pic.twitter.com/pxTgkhspXt — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 2, 2021

The Top Rank fighter is currently ranked WBO #1 and rumour has him challenging for a world title in December but the Olympic medal winner doesn’t want to look past Friday’s challenge.

“I can’t think about what’s after this because the guy in front of me is a former world champion and a serious competitor, someone who has been to the mountain top and seen the peaks and fought at elite level and performed very well.”