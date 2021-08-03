Padraig McCrory ready for Russian upsetter and Féile test

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] knows Sergei Gorokhov [11(7)-2-2] will be coming to Belfast eager to take his scalp this Friday.

The Russian smashed Marko Nikolic, a 27-0 fighter’s duck egg last time out and will be hoping to repeat the feat in the Falls Park during the Feile Fight Night, notes the local favourite.

Defeating a fighter in their hometown is nothing new for Gorokhov though, as he traveled to Serbia and stopped previously unbeaten Marko Nikolic in Belgrade back in April to claim the WBC International silver super-middleweight ranking title.

‘The Hammer’ is expecting a tough fight against a well traveled and motivated opponent as a result.

“My opponent is experienced and is used to travelling for opportunities. He will be coming to take my unbeaten record, but I’m fully prepared for it,” said the Dee Walsh trained fighter.

“He went and knocked out an opponent who was 27-0 last time out to win the WBC International Silver title, so I know that I’m in for a hard fight.”

McCrory is looking to build on his own recent run of form having stopped Mickey Ellison last September and stopping Steve Collins Jr during the Feile in 2019.

That win over Collins saw the popular Belfast fighter collect the BUI Celtic title, he is hoping to collect some more silverware Friday in the former of a ranking tite, a strap he hopes will push him toward some serious fights.

“I’m hoping this win puts me on the verge of a world ranking, and I just want to face the best possible opponents in my division.”

It’s another big platform for the former Irish-boxing.com Knockout of the Year winner and he is more than excited to appear on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny’s eagerly anticipated bout.

“I fought on the Feile back in 2019 and it was the best experience of my career, so I’m expecting more of the same. We had 10,000 fans in an outdoor arena in my backyard, so I’m privileged to be sharing the bill with some world-class talent once again,” he continued before revealing he is over his freak knee injury.

“I’m just buzzing to get the opportunity to fight on the biggest show in Ireland. I was meant to fight back in April and picked up a very strange injury, but the knee is healthy now and isn’t affecting me in any way.”

Elsewhere on the card next Friday, Michael Conlan goes up against TJ Doheny, Lee McGregor defends his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand, Tyrone McKenna faces Jose Felix for the vacant WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, Sean McComb faces Vincent Martin Rodriguez, James McGivern returns, Fearghus Quinn competes, and Callum Bradley is back in action.