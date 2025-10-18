MEDAL ALERT – Hegarty Steps onto the Podium on Successful Day for Team Ireland
Team Ireland has opened its account at the European U15 Championships in Montenegro in decisive fashion, recording 5 wins and bringing home a medal.
Team Co-Captain 63kg Roisin Hegarty is assured of at least a bronze medal. The draw placed her opening bout at quarter final stage, and was dominant throughout, recording a 3rd round RSC win over Mia Aleksa of Croatia. Roisin will vie to up-grade her medal in her semi-final on Thursday against Turkey’s Ivana Kilic.
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor opened her account atthe Last 16 stage with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Spain’s Irene Romero Bolanos. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 30:27. Macie is back in action on Tuesday, boxing for a medal against Turkey’s Yagmur Coskun, who was the victor over Azerbaijan in her opening bout.
54kg Charley Scott has won her debut today bout, and bagged a place in the quarter finals. She was the 4-1 split decision winner over over Dorina Varga of Hungary. Judges scored the bout 27:29; 27:30; 27:30; 29:28; 27:30. Charley boxes for a medal on Tuesday, against Rozalie Uhrova of the Czech Republic
Team Ireland Co-Captain 48kg Zac Creighton has opened his European U15 Championship campaign in style, with a 4-1 split decision win over Turkey’s Miraç Kilic – the final scores: 30:27; 30:27; 28:29; 29:28; 30:27. Zac is back in action in the Last 16 tomorrow.
46kg Kenia Flood Prado is through to the quarter finals following an RSCi win over Azerbaijan’s Aysan Miriyeva Kenia will box for a medal on Tuesday, against Poland’s Amelia Joachimiska. While 40kg John Sweeney but in a valiant performance in his Round of 32 bout . He contested against Ukraine’s David Horvat in a high-tempo bout – the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 29:28
369 boxers including 131 girls and 138 boys from 32 nations will be competing in this record-breaking European U15 Boxing Championships. The participating federations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin