Mayo vs Kerry Goes to the Ring: Eoghan Lavin Aims to Bring Western Pride to Dublin

The Mayo-Kerry rivalry leaps from the football field into the boxing ring this weekend, and Eoghan Lavin says he’ll make sure it’s the westerners that are celebrating in Dublin this time.

More often than not, the Kingdom reigns supreme when the counties collide in the sporting realm, but Lavin is determined to change that when he faces Liam Walsh on Queensberry’s St Patrick’s Weekend bill this Saturday.

“it’s not the first time that Mayo and Kerry have faced off,” Lavin tells Irish-boxing.com with a smile. “This one will definitely go Mayo as well. They don’t always, but this time, I’ve got it covered!”

It’s not that the 22-year-old has a Kerry grudge, but more so, he is reveling in the chance to have a domestic edge to proceedings.

Speaking on stepping into all-Irish action for the first time he says: “It’s a big show and it’s good to have another Irish fighter to fight—it builds hype, especially being on a Patrick’s weekend show.

“Any fight that was for a title was a preference, but Liam being Irish made it extra special,” he adds. “It’s exciting for his supporters too—Mayo people are massive fans. They know I’m fighting a Kerry lad, and that just builds it up for them.”

While he is a proud Connacht man the Anthony Crolla trained prospect admits that fighting in Dublin and down by the Docks in the 3Arena will be special for him.

“I remember the first Katie Taylor fight,” Lavin recalls. “I came out of the 3Arena that night and said I need to fight here. That was on my bucket list. To get this opportunity on a massive show—nearly sold out—is incredible,” he adds before expressing his excitement further.

“I’m excited for the fight and for the build-up. Fighting on a huge Irish card, representing Mayo, that’s what it’s all about. And this weekend, Mayo pride is coming to Dublin.”