Main Man – Dennis Hogan Says Danny Keating is ‘Ready’ to Headline

Danny Keating is ready to step under stronger spotlight and become a main event, according to an Irish boxer who knows all about headlining in Australia.

Former IBO champion Dennis Hogan has taken the managerial reins when it comes to the talented Cork prospect and is ready to steer him to the top of cards.

‘The Hurricane’ watched ringside as an on-song ‘Danny Boy’ stopped former Indian National Champion Sachin Nautiyal in 40 seconds on a DAZN broadcast bill last Thursday.

The victory cemented the former WBC world title challenger’s belief that Keating is ready to be the main man and a main event fighter.

Speaking after the win he said: “Tonight was a nice little fight for him. Hopefully, after this, he can start to main event his own cards because he’s ready.”

Keating, who has gained real momentum since relocating back to Oz, said the finish which came via a solar plex shot had it’s roots in training camp.

“I’m feeling great,” he told KukiKilla. “We don’t get paid for overtime. I worked on that shot with coach during this camp. It’s so good when you practice something in the gym and you get to do it on fight night.”

He added: “It was good to get a short night because my last fight I did a ten-rounder, which was good, I still got the rounds in, but this is my third fight in Australia, I’ve had two stoppages, two knockouts so it’s good.”