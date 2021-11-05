LIVE UPDATES: Conlan Boxing Ulster Hall Undercard

Boxing is back in the Ulster Hall and Irish-Boxing.com are here to report on every punch.

Conlan Boxing are offering up a seven fight card (plus one exhibition) as Lewis Crocker moves into the realm of Belfast headliners.

Action is due to begin a little after 6:00pm and we will be providing round-by-round updates along with post-fight interviews in the coming days.

The full running order for tonight’s action can be found HERE.

A live stream can be accessed HERE.

Refresh to see live updates below.

8:00pm – Paul Ryan could have literally stopped Damian Esquisabel 15 times during that interview but we’re onto McComb-Clark now!

7:52pm – Tyrone McKenna and Ali Drew having a long chat now but when they’re done we’ll have the clash of Sean McComb and Ronnie Clark. Is there still something left in the Scot at this weight and at this age? He could be dangerous for a few rounds at least.

7:49pm – McGivern takes it 60-54 on Eamonn Magill’s card and moves to 4(0)-0. Definitely a fighter that we will see the best of when he’s in with more ambitious and dangerous opponents.

Round 6 – McGivern has Fastkhullin on wobbly legs for a split second but, as expected, this one goes the distance.

Round 5 – ‘The Natural’ is sitting down on some nice right hooks upstairs. Fastkhullin lands a clipping overhand in retaliation but there’s nothing in it or following it up. Into the final round we go.

Round 4 – A few more combinations from McGivern who is also trying to feint Fastkhullin into throwing some punches that he can counter but the Belfast boxer isn’t getting many bites.

Round 3 – McGivern has found his range and is strolling through the bout. It will be interesting to see if he steps it up and looks for the stoppage.

Round 2 – Fastkhullin offered a little bit more in the second but McGivern is in complete control

Round 1 – Good start from McGivern who is targetting the body with the southpaw right hook.

7:17pm – Next up, after a bit of a pause, will be James McGivern v Russian Rustem Fastkhullin. Lightweight six rounder.

7:13pm – Nice statement from Ryan who needed just 47 seconds there. Had a nervy debut but showed his class there versus an opponent that we knew was game.

Round 1 – Ryan has Esquisabel down twice in the first minute and it’s over! Cut through him! What a start!

7:09pm – Here we go!

6:55pm – Next up will be a four rounder at light middleweight – Paul Ryan v Dominic Donegan defeater Damian Esquisabel.

6:52pm – Short break now until the ESPN+ broadcast begins at 7:00pm.

6:51pm – We go to Hugh Russell Jr’s scorecard and it’s a win for Keating! 40-35 and he improves to 5(3)-0. Ewbank drops to 4(0)-2(1).

Round 4 – Ewbank times Keating well with a big right hand after an aggressive start from the Cork boxer. A few nervous moments but nothing too major as ‘Danny Boy’ rounds out the fight from the outside.

Round 3 – Sharp straight shots from Keating, the jab rocking Ewbank’s head back almost every time as we head into the final round.

Round 2 – In control, Keating is looking to pick his shots as Ewbank does his best to hang in there.

Round 1 – Only a four rounder this but it looks like that won’t matter to Keating who has Ewbank down within 90 seconds, left hooks raining in on the MTK boxer. The fantastically-named fighter rises but is on unsteady legs as Keating lands heavy shot after heavy shot.

6:32pm – And we’re straight into the action with one of the fights of the night – Danny Keating’s Irish debut versus Englishman Jack Dempsey Ewbank.

6:31pm – Before the cameras went live, Owen O’Neill and Dominic Donegan engaged in an exhibition with plenty of aggression. This definitely could be a fight for down the line. O’Neill is hungry for a step-up and there are no questions about Dominic Donegan making it to the ring.

💣 Up Close and Personal pic.twitter.com/pQAlktbgYb — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) November 5, 2021

6:30pm – The stream is live and we are ready for some boxing at the Ulster Hall!