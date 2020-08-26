Lewis Crocker vs Louis Greene Running Order







There is Irish interest in four of the six #MTKFightNights scheduled for tonight.

Belfast’s Lewis Crocker tops his first bill and challenges for the vacant WBO European ranking title in Wakefield and is joined on the card by Irish lightweight champion Gary Cully as well as debutants James McGivern and Fearghus Quinn.

The action sees the continuation of an interesting few weeks for Irish boxing and can be watched live on ESPN+ or on IFLTV.

Running order below:

First fight expected to glove off at– 6:30PM GMT

Bout 1

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

JAMES MCGIVERN (9st 7lbs 7oz) vs. JAMIE QUINN (9st 9lbs 7oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

Bout 2

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

GARY CULLY (9st 13.75lbs) vs. CRAIG WOODRUFF (9st 13lbs 2oz)

Bout 3

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

FEARGHUS QUINN (11st 9lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 8lbs 2oz)

Bout 4

Super-bantamweight, 10 Rounds

LEE MCGREGOR (8st 9lbs 14oz) vs. RYAN WALKER (8st 9.75lbs)

Bout 5

British & Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator, 10 Rounds

DARREN TETLEY (10st 6.5lbs) vs. LIAM TAYLOR (10st 6.75lbs)

Bout 6: Main Event

WBO European welterweight title, 10 Rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (10st 5lbs 7oz) vs. LOUIS GREENE (10st 6lbs 6oz)

The huge night of boxing begins takes place on Wednesday, and you can watch on ESPN+ or on IFL TV