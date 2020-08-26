Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon rematch punch stats







98-93, 96-94, 96-84 are the only numbers that really count in terms of Katie Taylor getting her hand raised after another grueling 10 rounds with Delfine Persoon.

Still it’s interesting to have a look at the punch stats from the fight.

Compubox revealed their data on the fight and it makes for some interesting reading.

Once again the volume came from the Belgian, who threw an average of 73.5 punches per round to Taylor’s 30.8. However the accuracy belonged to Taylor as she managed to land 31% of all her punches thrown and a very impressive 42% of power punches, up from 25% and 29% from fight one..

Taylor had 85 power connects to Persoon’s 77. Taylor was signifigantly more accurate in every round, although she only outlanded Persoon in four rounds with round five seeing both land clean 10 times a piece.

Look through the stats below: