WATCH LIVE – Crocker, Cully, McGivern and Quinn all in action







Four Irish fighters take to the stage on tonight’s #MTKFightNight.

The card his headlined by the WBO European welterweight title fight between Belfast’s Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene.

The Production Park Studios, Wakefield hosted card will be shown live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Also featuring is a British title eliminator between Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor.

Elsewhere on the card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor takes on Ryan Walker, undefeated Kildare fighter Gary Cully goes up against Craig Woodruff, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur standout James McGivern makes his professional debut against Jamie Quinn.

You watch the card below:

Bout 1

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

JAMES MCGIVERN (9st 7lbs 7oz) vs. JAMIE QUINN (9st 9lbs 7oz)

ESPN+ BROADCAST BEGINS – 7:00PM GMT / 2:00PM EST / 11:00AM PST

Bout 2

Super-lightweight, 8 Rounds

GARY CULLY (9st 13.75lbs) vs. CRAIG WOODRUFF (9st 13lbs 2oz)

Bout 3

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

FEARGHUS QUINN (11st 9lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (11st 8lbs 2oz)

Bout 4

Super-bantamweight, 10 Rounds

LEE MCGREGOR (8st 9lbs 14oz) vs. RYAN WALKER (8st 9.75lbs)

Bout 5

British & Commonwealth welterweight title eliminator, 10 Rounds

DARREN TETLEY (10st 6.5lbs) vs. LIAM TAYLOR (10st 6.75lbs)

Bout 6: Main Event

WBO European welterweight title, 10 Rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (10st 5lbs 7oz) vs. LOUIS GREENE (10st 6lbs 6oz)