James ‘The Natural’ McGivern records shut out debut win







James McGivern got the ball rolling on his pro career with a points win over Jamie Quinn in Wakefield tonight.

The 22-year-old had initially hoped to be fighting in Tokyo at this time, but the former Olympic hopeful changed tact and turned over earlier this year.

He finally introduced himself to the pro following public opening tonight’s #MTKFightnight show topped by fellow Belfast fighter Lewis Crocker in a WBO European ranking title fight.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the confident St Georges BC graduate had predicted Quinn, a fighter who had only been stopped three times in 107 defeats before tonight, would take him rounds.

That proved to be the case, as the fight went to the cards which were scored 60-54 by referee Phil Edwards in the debutants favour.

Survival specialist Quinn, who defeated Allan Phelan in Dublin, never really looked in any trouble of hitting the canvas, but ‘The Natural’ looked comfortable throughout.

Indeed, he looked as impressive as you can against the likes of Quinn.

The southpaw show good punch variety, was fluid throughout, worked the body well when presented with a high guard and moved through the gears as the fight progressed.

The debut the fighter, who has been out of the ring for over a year, also did six rounds without trouble and ticked a box by shipping a right had mid way through the fourth round.

The fact McGivern was able to do six means he can moved that bit quicker and he will be looking to get out as soon as possible.

Still to come are fights for Gary Cully, Fearghus Quinn and Crocker- you can watch the action HERE.