On the box – Stevie McKenna secures Terrestrial TV date







Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] has been handed the chance to show fight fans outside of America what he can do.

The Monaghan native has secured a slot on a televised UK show.

‘The Hitman’ will fight a yet to be confirmed foe on the undercard of the super featherweight European title fight between Samir Ziani and Alex Dilmaghani as early as September 5.

The show will be broadcast on Channel 5 and with only three fights confirmed for the card it appears the older of the boxing brothers will get a prime TV slot.

The Sheer Sports lightweight four fights to date have played out in America and all four have resulted in stoppage victory.

In fact McKenna has yet to see the third round of a pro fight – he boasts three first round stoppages and his latest fight ended mid the second round.

Considering he is signed to Golden Boy and is longer into the journey younger brother Aaron McKenna has had a bigger share of the spotlight.

The 23-year-old prospect has done a lot to change that with a public spat with former sparring partner and ‘Insta Sensation’ Ryan Garcia.

Saturday September 5 is another massive chance for the seek and destroy merchant to get his name out there.

It’s a massive platform and one McKenna may use to catch the eye of a promoter.