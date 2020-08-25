John Hartson good luck message icing on the cake for debutant







Just as James McGivern was rejoicing in the small things that come with the build up to a pro debut, something big added to his paid bow excitement.

The recent National Elite Champion finally makes his debut in Wakefield tomorrow night.

The 22-year-old is a ball of excitement and has been enjoying the added extra’s surrounding fighting as a pro, such as designing his shorts, doing pre fight interviews and picking out his ring walk music.

However, it’s a message from John Hartson that has him buzzing.

The former Arsenal, West Ham and Celtic striker got in touch to wish the massive Celtic fan well before he punches for pay for the first time tomorrow – and it has made things extra special for the Commonwealth Games medal winner.

“Beyond anything it’s a brilliant experience,” McGivern told Irish-boxing.com when asked about the lead into his debut.

“Even the small things people don’t realise. Getting the shorts done and picking a ring walk song, while yes in the grand scheme of things it don’t matter all that much, but they are things for me to get me excited about. Not to mention John Hartson sent me a good luck message. That has me buzzing.”

McGivern debuts against Jamie Quinn, a fight centurion, who holds a win over Kildare’s Allan Phelan and has only been stopped three time in 107 defeats.

The debutant, who previously promised to wow people when he makes his pro bow, is well aware the journey man has the ability to give him rounds and as a result isn’t predicting a knockout.

The young talent will be expected to win, but knows he will learn some early pro lessons on a card topped by Lewis Crocker.

“He’s a tough tough guy with a lot of experience,” adds McGivern.

“People will see the record and under estimate him, but he’s been in with some top guys and hasn’t been knocked out, so I’m not taking him lightly at all.

“I think it’ll go the distance. Again he’s a really tough durable guy. Of course if a stoppage presents itself I’ll jump on it straight away, but I’m just focusing doing what my Da, Danso, Paddy Joe and Stuart have worked on and seeing where it takes me.”

McGivern picked new shorts, new ring walk music and enters the ring with new pro tools added to his arsenal, but carries the ring moniker handed to him a long time ago by his father.

“My daddy gave me the natural. Me and Jack both [got nicknames] when we were kids. He got “The hammer” and I got “The natural”. My Da says because I have natural ability I can put my hand to most things and be a decent level at them.”