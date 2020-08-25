Signing Katie Taylor ‘one of the best things I have ever done’ says Eddie Hearn







Eddie Hearn has never hidden his love for Katie Taylor.

The Matchroom boss has waxed lyrical with regard to the Irish sensations talent and approach since he signed her 4 years ago.

Indeed, the Essex Promoter has previously labelled the undisputed lightweight world champion as his favourite ever fighter.

Speaking previously Hearn said: She will always be my favourite.

“We’ve got some amazing fighters on both sides of the pond but you can’t help but admire someone with that much dedication and passion for what they do. It’s absolutely everything to her. Everything!”

After Taylor retained her WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles at Matchroom Headquarters this weekend Hearn took time to reflect on his Taylor link up again.

This time he surmised signing the London 2012 Olympic gold medal winner was one of the best moves he has made.

The window over her left shoulder was the room I first met @KatieTaylor in. Signing Katie a few days later was one of the best things I have ever done – an amazing 4 years so far, with many more to come 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ghlvSM8uGA — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 24, 2020

Taylor reached out to Hearn online over four years ago revealing she had pro ambitions.

The pair teamed up and have since worked together to play a leading role in the emergence of women’s boxing.

Under the Matchroom banner Taylor has become Ireland’s first undisputed world champion of the four belt era, joined Steve Collins and Carl Frampton as an Irish two weight world champ, became the first female fighter to top Sky Sports bill and more.