Kick Start – Kate Radomska Promises Molly McCann Cold Welcome to Boxing

Kate Radomska is determined to spoil Molly McCann’s boxing debut when the pair clash on the huge Crocker–Donovan bill in Windsor this Saturday night in Belfast.

The fight features one of Ireland’s busiest female boxers as she provides the opposition for a crossover star with a huge following.

McCann, a former UFC favourite, is making her professional boxing bow on one of the biggest stages available. Matchroom have turned to Radomska to play the role of introductory, and the Waterford-based Pole is more than happy to oblige.

The 34-year-old is relishing the occasion but insists she’s not travelling to Belfast just to make up the numbers.



“I’m very excited to fight this Saturday, what a show, what a night! However, I’m not going there to take part, I’m going there to win.”

The Waterford boxer has done her homework on ‘Meatball Molly’ and knows the Scouser brings toughness from her MMA background.



As a Kickboxing convert, herself, she knows boxing is a completely different challenge – one that will test the UFC veteran in new ways.

Radomska also hopes both don’t revert to their old codes and start bringing their legs into play. The Deise Pole doesn’t want it to be a case of kick-start for the former MMA name.

“I came across some of her fights on YouTube about a year ago when she was still an MMA fighter. She’s a tough cookie, and those are the opponents I fancy most,” Radomska explained.

“Neither MMA or Muay Thai focuses on punches as much as kicks or clinch. Boxing is a completely different stance and movement. In Muay Thai and MMA you wouldn’t go too low slipping the shot because you could get a kick or knee right to the head. However, Molly has had some success in boxing early in her career, so she doesn’t start completely from scratch,” she adds before referencing kicks with a smile.

“Let’s hope we don’t end up kicking each other around the ring.”

Belfast, UK: Molly McCann and Kate Radomska during todays Press Conference ahead their Bantamweight Contest on Saturday night in Belfast 11 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

More than a debut for McCann it’s also a big night for the always willing and ever entertaining Radomska.

The Robbie Flynn guided fighter knows as much and points out that victory would be massive for her own career, opening doors far beyond Irish shores.



“A win on Saturday night would bring different eyes from different sides of the world, resulting in more opportunities. I’m so looking forward to this fight.”

And as for predictions? She keeps it simple.

“Make sure you tune in on DAZN ”