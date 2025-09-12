Katie Taylor Sets Her Sights on ‘Icing on the Cake’ Fight

Katie Taylor wants that icing on the cake moment, so she has decided it’s not time to blow out the candles on her career just yet.

The Irish Icon has revealed she plans to continue boxing and says she still wants to realise her longstanding ambition of fighting at Croke Park.

Following her trilogy-clinching victory over Amanda Serrano in July, Taylor hinted that she might consider retirement — the first public indication that her legendary career could be nearing its end. However, speaking to Matchroom Boxing’s Flash Knockdown, the two weight undisputed world champion made it clear that she is not finished just yet.

“The one fight I really, really want is at Croke Park,” Taylor said.

“That would top off my career so well. There’s been so much talk over the past few years but I’m still clinging onto the hope that one day I can fight there; it would be the icing on the cake for me.”

Taylor also reflected on her latest victory over Serrano, a dominant display in one of women’s boxing’s greatest rivalries.

“It was a great way to cap off the trilogy,” she said. “I knew I had the potential and ability to make it easier for myself, I’m so glad I showed that with my boxing skills. It wasn’t a war this time, I came out unscathed.

“My name will be embedded with Amanda’s forever. They have been three history-making fights. I have the utmost respect for her.”

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 11: during the Taylor vs Serrano 3 fight night presented by MVP and Netflix on July 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. ©Michelle Farsi/MVP Promotions/MSG

The trailblazing Olympic medal winner also turned her attention to the next generation of female fighters. Taylor highlighted young prospect and Brian Peters managerial mate Tiah-Mai Ayton as a talent destined to reshape the sport.

“Tiah-Mai Ayton is a generational talent. In my opinion she will go on to become the greatest of all time. I think she is very, very special. I’ve never seen a female fighter like her before. This girl is very special,” Taylor said.

Croke Park is a venue Taylor and her team have flirted with time and time again. However, it’s a venue Matchroom have struggled to deliver for the game changing superstar. Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions have offered to foot the bill for a 2026 summer showdown, but Eddie Hearn says it’s something Matchroom can do.