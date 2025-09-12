Belfast Beware – Eddie Hearn Predicts High Stakes Crocker-Donovan Thriller

The winner of Saturday night’s world title clash between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker isn’t just fighting for a belt—they are set to become a major player in one of boxing’s most stacked divisions.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is quick to point out the stakes: victory in Belfast could catapult either man into a host of high-profile, money-spinning fights against the biggest names in the welterweight landscape.

The Limerick and Belfast rivals fight for the vacant IBF welterweight title in what is being billed as the biggest ever all-Irish fight, as well as the biggest fight card to grace the famous fight city.

The winner will join a distinguished list of Irish world champions, should become the leading man in terms of Irish boxing, and by virtue of the fight’s unique status, will make history.

However, says it’s even bigger than that.

“This is to become world welterweight champion. It’s to become a massive stakeholder in the big money fights around that weight class,” Hearn said. “Conor Benn is an option, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia—there are so many big fights out there for the winner. Whoever wins on Saturday is going to change their life forever.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan Face Off for the First Time Fight week ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night. 9 September 2025 Picture By Matchroom Boxing

Hearn emphasised that this is about more than just legacy. “You’re fighting for history, but you’re also fighting for a load of money. And I think it’s going to be a really interesting fight.”

Commenting on how the fight mayplay out he adds: “Paddy Donovan looks so confident. He was well ahead in the first fight. I think Lewis Crocker will be much better this time. He looks in tremendous shape. But Paddy’s goating him—he fancies it almost to the point where you think he’s being overconfident. I know he’s trained hard with Andy, but it’ll be a brilliant fight.

“Lewis has got to go for it. He’s a big puncher. With a majority Crocker crowd in the stadium, we could get a real thriller,” Hearn said.

The Belfast atmosphere is expected to be electric. “We live for big nights like this—20,000 at Windsor Park Stadium. People are talking about the fight, the atmosphere. We’ve had some big nights in Belfast—Frampton, Ryan Burnett—but this is different. This is a world title fight, and it’s going to be something special.”

“It’s 12 rounds, 36 minutes—anything could happen. Both these men are fighting for history, and that’s what makes it so exciting.”