Callum Walsh Looks to Show Boxing Fans Why UFC Followers Love Him on Canelo–Crawford Card

Callum Walsh has long been a favourite among UFC fans, thanks to his high-profile connections, Dana White’s praise, and appearances on UFC Fight pass.

But as he prepares to step into the next level boxing spotlight on the historic Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford card in Las Vegas, the Cork light middle is determined to show sweet science purists that his reputation isn’t just built on hype.

The Cobh native is known as the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ and has forged a solid reputation in the world of boxing. However, outside of Ireland, the 360 Promotions southpaw feels he is more popular in the world of MMA and the UFC in particular.

As a result, he believes this weekend’s Netflix broadcast monster card is ideal to make a crossover play and the perfect platform to put his name on the casuals’ lips.

“I definitely have a lot more UFC fans than boxing fans right now, but this fight will change everything,” Walsh told The Ring.

“It will show the boxing fans that I am a legitimate fighter and a world-level boxer who’s ready to go to the next level.”

The 24-year-old Cobh native faces unbeaten Fernando Vargas Jr., son of former two-time world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas on the strip, like the platform it’s a bout that could mark his breakout moment.

Trained by Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach since turning professional, Walsh has spent years honing his craft, and he sees this stage as the perfect opportunity to validate his skills to a wider audience.

“I’ve been boxing since I was six years old and was a six-time Irish champion and European gold medalist,” Walsh explained. “I came on the scene recently, but I’ve been working for this my whole life. It feels great that it’s finally paying off on a worldwide stage.”

Despite Vargas Jr.’s undefeated record, as ever the LA based Irish man is confident that his experience and technical ability will give him the edge.

“I think I have a lot more skills, experience, and power,” he said. “I’ve fought better competition than he has, and overall I am a better fighter.”

Walsh has also topped bills since his second fight, headlined in the 3Arena and in MSG’s Theater, and as such believes he has a ‘handle the pressure’ advantage.

“The pressure will not get to me. I have fought on big stages all over the world,” Walsh said. “I always rise to the occasion and perform my best against a good opponent. I’m going to come away with the win against Vargas.”