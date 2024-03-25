Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron: Who Wins A Rematch?

Eddie Hearn recently announced that Katie Taylor’s fight against Chantelle Cameron will not be going ahead this year, putting an end to ongoing speculation that the fight will be on May 25 in Dublin.

The news was met with large disappointment from Irish boxing fans as everyone is itching to see a conclusion to this matchup. Both fighters have a victory each, but we’ll have to wait until the trilogy concludes.

Nevertheless, some bookmakers still released odds for the fight when they thought it was going to happen, so who do they think would win a rematch between these two foes?

Taylor To Narrowly Edge Out Cameron

Looking at odds from Mystake Gambling Site, the bookmakers are clearly torn as to who would win the rematch. Neither fighter is a “clear” favourite, which is perhaps fair given they both inflicted the other’s only-ever professional defeat!

With that being said, the early odds are shown as this:

Katie Taylor – 1.73

Chantelle Cameron – 2.10

Draw – 15

As expected, the odds of a draw are very slim as they’re rarely seen in boxing fights outside of ones involving content creators. Looking at the odds like this, Taylor is a narrow favourite if the two fought right now.

Some fans of Cameron may like these odds as they think she’s the favourite, but we can see why the bookies are siding with the more experienced Taylor. Katie won the last bout, demonstrating that she got to drips with Cameron’s fighting style after her shock defeat. The fact that Katie also currently resides in America might be enough to convince the bookies that she has some form of “home” advantage.

What We Know About The Fight So Far

Taylor might be the favourite to win a rematch between these two stars of women’s boxing, but nobody knows when – or if – this fight will happen. News from the Irish Examiner revealed that Katy Taylor’s fight in June will definitely NOT be against Chantelle Cameron. She’ll likely face a big hitter from the States, so how will that affect a potential rematch?

If things go well for Katie, she’ll undoubtedly be itching to step into the ring and finish off Cameron once and for all. The bookies will make her a firm favourite, but what happens if she loses? A poor showing from one of Irish boxing’s greatest-ever fighters might turn the odds on their heads. If there is to be a rematch following another Katie Taylor defeat, you’d have to believe the bookies will make Cameron the favourite.

As of right now, we know very little about this potential rematch. It’s easily one of the most eagerly awaited matches in world boxing, with maybe only Fury vs Usyk topping it in terms of hype. We hope Katie manages a successful bout over in the US this coming summer and that it sets things up perfectly for another winter fight against Cameron.

The good news is that Eddie Hearn believes the fight will happen, but it’s not an immediate priority for Katie Taylor. Regardless, who do YOU think will win a rematch between the two? Are you siding with the bookies or do you think something else could happen?