Katie Taylor Nominated For ESPN Award

Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] has been nominated in the Best Boxer category for the 2022 ESPYs.

The Irish sensation will battle it out with three other boxers for the ESPN gong and could pick up the award at a ceremony that will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20 on ABC in the US.

Taylor joins former Irish heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Mikaela Mayer, and Shaku Stevenson in this year’s Best Boxer category.

Fans can now cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS; voting will close at 8 pm EST on Sunday, July 17.

Taylor was nominated on the back of another unbeaten year and her victory over Amanda Serrano in a record-breaking Madison Square Garden bill topper.

The star-studded ceremony, which airs on July 20, will relive the highlight moments of the year, honour leading athletes and performances, and bring together the sports industry’s fan favourites and biggest stars.

The award show will see top celebrities from sports and entertainment gather to recognise nominees and honour winners in categories such as Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, Best Athlete, Women’s Sports, Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Record-Breaking Performance, Best Championship Performance, and Best Comeback Athlete.