Katie Taylor handed undisputed decision extension

Katie Taylor has been afforded an additional fifteen days to decide which undisputed avenue she wishes to continue on.

The Bray fighter made Irish boxing history by becoming the country’s first two-weight undisputed champion in Dublin on November 25.

She is now the holder of all four belts at both lightweight and light welterweight.

However, it appears she will have to decide which division she wants to continue her undisputed reign at.

The WBO had ordered the Irish Icon to choose whether she wants to be their champion at 135lbs or 140lbs, meaning she won’t be a four belt champion in on of the two divisions. The initial deadline was set for this Thursday but has been pushed back upon Matchroom’s request.

“On December 4, 2023, this Committee confirmed receipt of email correspondence by Mr. Tom Dallas, on behalf of Matchroom Boxing and Katie Taylor requesting an additional 30-day extension to decide on whether the referenced fighter wishes to keep the WBO Lightweight or Jr. Welterweight Championship as per the notice letter issued in writing by the WBO on November 27, 2023,” WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas stated to Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn in an official letter shared by Boxing Scene. “Having considered Matchroom’s petition, this Committee hereby grants Katie Taylor a 15-day extension, effective immediately.

“Therefore, a final decision must be confirmed in writing by Team Taylor and/or Matchroom Boxing to the WBO no later than December 20, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Failure to comply with this order will result in Katie Taylor waiving all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”

It will be interesting to see which weight she vacates at and thus which weight she will forfeit her undisputed status at.

No such instructions were yet handed down by the IBF or the WBA. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says he will allow the 37-year-old trailblazer time to make a decision regarding the green belt.