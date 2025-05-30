Joe Ward: “It’s My Time to Deliver – Galway Will Be My Breakthrough”

Joe Ward is promising a landmark night in Galway — one he believes will change the course of his career.

The 30-year-old will face Lerrone Richards on June 28th at Pearse Stadium, and while the location is just a short drive from his Westmeath home, Ward sees it as a giant leap toward real recognition.

A three-time European Championships gold and two-time World Championships silver medal winner, the Moate favourite is one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs. Indeed, he earned trinkets and respect galore during his time in the vest and was known around the world for his talents.

That success and notoriety hasn’t been translated to the pro ranks with the southpaw struggling to make a serious impact. The reason for that lack of momentum has nothing to do with talent and everything to do with a lack of opportunities, so to get a British name to share the ring with in Connacht this June is so big it’s career changing suggests the Jimmy Payne trained light heavyweight.

“It’s probably only 45 minutes from my house, but it’s going to be a massive night for me. This is my breakthrough fight.”

“To get someone like Richards to come to Ireland to fight me is huge. He was British, Commonwealth, and European champion — a big name at 168,” he adds before suggesting victory and a performance of note will see Ward gatecrash disuccsion surrounding the stacked and exciting light heavyweight mix.

“A win here in devastating fashion puts me in with the top fights at 175.”

Ward has been eager for opportunities to prove himself, but feels he’s been repeatedly overlooked by top British light heavyweights. As a result he’s more than determined to grab this moment with both hands.

“I’ve been calling out the likes of Buatsi, Lyndon Arthur, Willy Hutchinson — none of those fights happened. Richards is on that level, and now it’s my time to deliver.”

Ward appears on the GBM promoted, Kieran Molloy topped, DAZN broadcast bill alongside Sean McComb, Kian Hedderman and others.