Irish Defence Forces to contest Europe’s largest military boxing championships named

The Defence Forces Boxing Team is finalising preparations for the Multi-Nations CISM Military Boxing Competition in Warendorf, Germany.

This event, the largest military boxing competition in Europe, will feature teams from eight European nations, along with a team from Tunisia. Boxing begins on June 2nd. Previous iterations of the tournament have been streamed, but its not clear if the 2025 edition will be broadcast.

The team features several elite athletes. Pte Shauna Kearney, a former champion, will compete at 70kg, while Pte Rachel Lawless returns to international competition and has the honour of captaining the team.

Lt Anand Aparajithan will make his international debut at 60kg. A dedicated and determined athlete, Anand has worked his way up from grassroots level within the Defence Forces and fully deserves this opportunity.

Pte TJ King will represent the team at 75kg. A strong contender, he too has Olympic ambitions for Los Angeles 2028. Pte Matthew Doev, a powerful and developing fighter, will compete at 80kg and has impressed recently with his hard-hitting performances in sparring. Pte Brian Mulleney makes a return to competitive boxing at 92kg after a break. He has regained top physical condition and rediscovered his passion for the sport, adding further strength to the team.

Commandant John Moody will continue in his role as Chef de Mission, providing support to the entire delegation. The Defence Forces (DF) team will be led by Head Coach Sgt John Molloy. Under his guidance, the team has consistently brought home medals from all major military championships.

Supporting the coaching setup is CQ Andy Brennan, who contributes both coaching and competitive boxing experience, providing vital input throughout the team’s preparation. CS Tommy Sheahan, a former international boxer, will also be in the corner, sharing his extensive experience and ensuring all athletes are in peak physical condition. Sgt Stephen Kelly, who will travel as a referee and judge, was also instrumental during the training camp, offering a unique and valuable approach to the technical aspects of preparation.

Team

54kg Pte Rachel Lawless 6th Inf Bn. Team Captain.

60kg LT Anand Aparajithan 2 TPT

70kg Pte Shauna Kearney Tpt GP DFTC

75kg Pte TJ King 7th Inf Bn

80kg Pte Matthew Doev 12th Inf BN

91kg Pte Brian Mulleney 3rd Inf Bn 91kg

Chef de Mission & Team Manager: Comdt John Moody 2 BTC

Head Coach: Sgt John Molloy Mckee Bks Coy

Coach: Cs Tommy Sheehan DFTC

Referee: Sgt Steven Kelly Mckee Bks Coy