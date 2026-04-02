Jay Byrne: All-Irish Female Clash is a “Groundbreaking” Moment for Irish Boxing

Jay Byrne believes Irish boxing is set for a landmark moment as the first-ever all-Irish professional female fight draws near.

JB Promotions promote Kelsey Leonard versus Elaine Harrison at the National Stadium on Saturday and has highlighted the bout as a significant step forward for the sport.

‘The Negotiator’ suggests its importance stretches far beyond the immediate contest itself.

Byrne did revealed he had initially hoped the historic clash would carry even greater stakes, admitting he had been pushing for title honours to be attached, but is adamant it remains important nonetheless.

“I thought that was going to be for the [BUI Celtic] title… and that was why I was making a big fuss of it. I thought that was a really big step for Irish boxing again…”

While those plans have yet to materialise, the former BUI and BBBofC Celtic title holder believes the fight’s status as a first of its kind ensures it remains a major occasion regardless of belts.

“It’s also groundbreaking because it’s the first ever all-Irish female fight on a professional card.”

Byrne also pointed to the quality of the matchup as further justification for the attention it is receiving, noting both fighters are progressing well and deserving of the spotlight.

“Elaine has come with a win… Kelsey hasn’t put a foot wrong and she’s really moving up the rankings. She’s in the top 35 now in the world at her weight division.”

According to the JB Promotions boss, the bout is not simply about making history.

He believes the bout could also play a key role in inspiring the next generation of Irish female fighters, particularly those currently coming through the amateur ranks.

“I think it gives younger girls coming up through the amateurs something to look at and say — I want one of that… Two females fighting in Dublin on a professional card — that’s a big thing for us.”

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