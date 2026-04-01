‘He’s Nothing Special’ – Glen Byrne Backs Himself to Shock Crolla on Matchroom Bill

It’s a path his brother previously trodden. Although Glen Byrne doesn’t think he’ll hit the same kind of potholes as his older sibling Jay.

The JB Promotions fighter heads to Planet Ice, Altrincham, this Friday night to face Matchroom prospect William Crolla in a high-profile co-main event slot, a bout that represents the biggest stage of his career to date.

His brother, manager, promoter and trainer, Jay Byrne, tried something similar during his fighting days, crossing the Irish sea to challenge Eddie Hearn mentored operators like Anthony Fowler and Josh Kelly.

However, the recent BUI Celtic title challenger doesn’t believe Crolla is as dangerous or threatening as the likes of the World medalist and world champion.

Notably, he travels with confidence—not just in his preparation, but in his ability to upset the odds.

Byrne has studied his opponent—and what he’s seen has only reinforced his belief.

“I’ve watched him. I’ve seen a lot of his fights. To be totally honest with you, I don’t think he’s special,” Byrne said bluntly when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s quite basic. I don’t think he has the biggest amateur background, and I think that’s quite evident in his performances. He looks to be strong—but I’m genuinely very, very confident of going over there and winning.”

That confidence isn’t just internal either. Byrne reveals the feedback since the fight announcement has only added fuel to the fire.

“Since the fight’s been announced, any of the feedback I’ve gotten is all positive and confidence towards me. I have a fire in my belly like never before. It’s completely different to any fight I’ve had before.

“Everything on my mind is to do with this fight. As I said, I’m ready to take this opportunity with both hands.”

The semi-pro graduate fought as recent as last month and announced a May fight with Owen O’Neill just last week, and as such didn’t expect the call—but once it came, there was never any hesitation.

“I was actually in work, first day back after my last fight, eating loads of grub, enjoying my downtime,” he explained.

“Jay contacted me and asked would I be interested in taking the fight. Come here—it’s a huge, huge opportunity. Obviously you’d want more notice, but I’m still fit.

“I took the fight straight away. Then there was a bit of back and forth, and it took about a day before it was fully confirmed—but from when I said yes, the mindset just switched.

“That switch has brought a surge of excitement—and focus.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. I genuinely can’t wait. Opportunities like this don’t come around too often.”

Byrne is fully aware of what victory could mean.

“When I win this fight, it opens so many doors for me. I think it really pushes me on in my career. I’m really looking forward to it—because this is different. This is someone coming to fight, and that suits me down to the ground.”